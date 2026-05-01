New Port Richey Report By; Capt. Bill Rutherford

Bring On The Sunshine And Warm Water, Summer Is Finally Here.

Nobody is more excited than I am about finally being able to retire those hoodies and deck boots for 6 more months as we make our way into the warm, humid embrace of the Florida summer. This time of year changes fishing in our area in a great way and makes it much more predictable. You can set your clock by the storms rolling in come afternoon, and the water temps won’t be fluctuating for much longer; it will just be plain old hot until October.

That warm water makes our snook stack up out on the beach and sandbar area of Anclote Key, where they will be cruising for the next several months. The best way I have found to catch these is to get out there before the partygoers do (nighttime is even better) and find big baits to throw their way. Grunts, ladyfish, mullet, and large threadies will work for these big girls. Chuck them up on the beach sand, pull them back into the water near the schools, and hang on. Pilchards can work, but they aren’t the best choice for the beach fish.

Redfish will be moving across the flats in big but scattered numbers. Earlier in the morning, on lower tides, you will be able to find them in large schools roaming the flats from the Anclote to the Cotee River. You don’t have to get up early for them, though. Using a cut pinfish will work at any time of day; you may have to wait a bit longer for the bite than when they are in schools. Not many secrets to this, find yourself some mangrove line where there is a bit of water movement and mullet moving around, and you will find the redfish!

Lastly, be on the lookout for the silver kings moving through. They are already showing up, and this will only get better by next month!

Captain Bill is a Florida native who grew up fishing the Gulf Coast. Being a proud Army Vet himself, he founded a charity called VetCatch that takes disabled veterans on cost free fishing trips in the Tampa Bay area. He guides out of New Port Richey fishing a 24-foot Shoalwater tower boat as well as the custom 25-foot VetCatch pontoon if needed for elderly/disabled fisherman. www.rustybucket.fish.