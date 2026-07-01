New Port Richey Report By: Capt. Bill Rutherford

Independence Day won’t be the only fireworks you see this month if you hang out on the water. The only thing hotter than the temperature is the tarpon and snook bite! Our area tends to drag a bit behind the Bay area when it comes to the tarpon migration which makes July a great month to go chasing after them. In our area, we have predominantly two ways to fish for the silver kings: on the flats and on the beaches. Beach fishing for them will be what the majority of anglers will do, but don’t sleep on flats fishing for big ones because you don’t have to change your methods up too much, and there will be less traffic. A pinfish, pass crab, or grunt under a large cork is the best way to target them using 60lb fluorocarbon and a 6/0 or 7/0 circle hook. On the windier days when the water is a bit dirtier, you can beef up the gear a bit and still get an eat; just remember that tarpon can see really well, so don’t overdo it in that clear water.

Snook are lining the beaches and sandbars from New Port Richey down to Clearwater, and you can make a day out of running from one island to the next and fishing your way down. The schooling fish on the west sides of the islands will slurp up a greenback, but the larger ones sitting on the deeper edges want a bigger meal. Pinfish, ladyfish, grunts, and mullet are a better bet for the big girls, but if it happens to be really hot out there, chunk one up.

Quickly on the offshore bite. Red Snapper is open, and the bite has been incredible in around 100 feet on sardines, pinfish, and threadfins.

Lastly, Pasco County scallop season opens on July 10th, and there will be endless amounts of boats sitting on the flats. Be safe out there and watch for divers!

Captain Bill is a Florida native who grew up fishing the Gulf Coast. Being a proud Army Vet himself, he founded a charity called VetCatch that takes disabled veterans on cost free fishing trips in the Tampa Bay area. He guides out of New Port Richey fishing a 24-foot Shoalwater tower boat as well as the custom 25-foot VetCatch pontoon if needed for elderly/disabled fisherman. www.rustybucket.fish.