New Port Richey Report By Capt. Bill Rutherford

Fish for what’s biting

Fish for what’s biting. Duh, right? Let me explain. Many times when I’m contacted about a charter, the first question asked is, “What’s biting right now?”. Sometimes, after listening to me ramble about water temps, seasons and what we’re currently catching, I’ll still get a client who wants to target a fish that I never mentioned. That’s fine. Chances are, I can do that. But, I’d much rather go target trout when they’re fired up and have non-stop action rather than target chilly snook and hope to get an eat or two for the day.

For those of you who aren’t on vacation and are lucky enough to fish throughout the year, take my advice! The cobia will be roaming the flats in a month or two. The big snook will be at the beach soon. Trying to target them now is only going to lead to a fish fry that tastes like chicken.

With this info in mind as we near the end of our cold front season, you still have time to get a box full of sheeps on the chilly days and catch pompano and permit at the power plant for another few weeks.

The trout and redfish bite in my area has been the best I have ever seen here, and they’re all eating shrimp! It just doesn’t get much easier than that. In another month, spring will be in full effect and that will fire up all kinds of different species. I’m still wearing my hoodie and the water temp still starts with a six. So, enjoy this while you can, because you just may find yourself missing this time of year come July!