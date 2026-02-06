New Spotted Seatrout Rules Approved for Indian River Lagoon

Brevard County, FL – February 5, 2026 — In a major update for anglers across Florida’s Space Coast, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has approved new fishing regulations for spotted seatrout — one of the Indian River Lagoon’s most cherished inshore sportfish. The changes were adopted at the Commission’s February meeting and are scheduled to go into effect April 1, 2026.

These updated regulations are part of a new holistic regional management approach that divides Florida’s waters into nine distinct spotted seatrout management regions, each with customized seasons, size limits, and bag limits designed to reflect local fish populations, fishing pressure, and environmental conditions. Brevard County falls within the Indian River Lagoon management region, which now has some of the most conservative rules in the state.

What’s Changing for Anglers

The Indian River Lagoon’s regulations are designed to protect spawning stocks and help rebuild trout numbers in response to ongoing environmental challenges — including periodic fish kills, seagrass declines, fluctuating salinity from freshwater inflows, and overall lagoon health concerns.

For Recreational Anglers:

Open Season: January 1 – October 31

Closed Season: November 1 – December 31

Bag Limit: 2 fish per person

Slot Limit: 15–19 inches

Over-Slot Allowance: None — anglers may not keep fish over 19 inches.

For Commercial Harvesters:

Open Season: May 1 – September 30

Closed Season: October 1 – April 30

Bag Limit: 50 fish with one Saltwater Products License (SPL); 100 fish with two or more SPLs

Slot Limit: 15–24 inches

Over-Slot Allowance: None — larger fish must be released.

Why These Rules Matter

Compared with other parts of Florida — where year-round trout harvest and higher bag limits are common — the Indian River Lagoon’s restrictions stand out for their focused conservation emphasis. For instance, Gulf Coast and South Florida regions often allow three to five fish per person with year-round seasons, and some permit over-slot trophies. The Indian River’s stringent rules underscore concerns about trout stock health in this estuary.

Local anglers have mixed reactions, but many see the wisdom in protective measures. One Merritt Island angler told Space Coast Daily that if tighter limits mean a healthier fishery in the long run, it’s worth it — especially for the future of catch-and-release fishing, which remains deeply popular here.

Looking Ahead



The FWC’s regional approach follows similar strategies already in place for other popular inshore species like redfish and snook. The agency plans to publish annual trout management reviews that track metrics for each region, offering transparency and adaptive oversight as conditions evolve.

Anglers planning to head out this spring and summer are encouraged to review the full regulations before fishing, as well as to stay up to date with MyFWC.com for additional resources and regulatory summaries.