New State Record Spotted Bass Certified on Apalachicola River, FL

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has officially certified a new state record for spotted bass, caught by angler Joe Durden of Blountstown. The fish weighed in at 3.93 pounds and measured 18.25 inches long.

Durden reeled in the record-setting catch on the Apalachicola River during the Fifth Annual Liberty County Bulldog Booster Bass Tournament, launched from Bristol Landing. FWC Law Enforcement Officer Wil Raker certified the weight of the fish shortly after the tournament at Jerkins Angus Farm in Bristol, using a certified scale.

“I knew right away this was potentially a state record,” said Durden. “This was the biggest spotted bass I had ever seen on the river.”

A dedicated bass tournament competitor, Durden landed the fish using a crankbait and LiveScope sonar technology. An FWC freshwater fisheries biologist later confirmed the species as a spotted bass.

“Catching a state record fish is a tremendous accomplishment for any angler,” said Andy Strickland, fisheries biologist with FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. “Particularly a record that’s held the test of time for 40 years.”

The previous spotted bass state record stood at 3.75 pounds, caught by Dow Gilmore on June 24, 1985—also on the Apalachicola River.

Known for its biodiversity, the Apalachicola River is one of Florida’s largest waterways and supports a thriving fishery, including Florida bass, shoal bass, bream, and catfish.

To view state fishing records or learn how to report a potential record catch, visit MyFWC.com/Freshwater and click on “State Record Fish.” Anglers should contact their nearest FWC regional office for verification. A directory is available at MyFWC.com/Contact under “Contact Regional Offices.”