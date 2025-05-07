New State Record Spotted Sunfish Caught in Suwannee River

For the third time in less than a year, Georgia has a new freshwater fish state record for spotted sunfish!

Josh Forsythe of Homerville, GA (Clinch County) landed a record-breaking 13-ounce spotted sunfish on May 5 while fishing the Suwannee River. Measuring nearly 9 inches, this catch surpasses the previous state record of 12 ounces, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“My 5-year-old daughter and I were fishing for bream on one of my favorite rivers, the Suwannee, when I caught this spotted sunfish,” Forsythe said. “I’ve been fishing this river for more than 15 years. It’s one of my favorite places to catch good-sized bream, especially spotted sunfish. I recommend waiting until river levels drop below 4 feet and using topwater bugs to catch giants, though beetle spins, crickets, or worms under a cork also work well.”

Spotted sunfish (Lepomis punctatus), commonly known as “stumpknockers,” are a small but spirited species in the Sunfish family. They prefer vegetated, slow-moving streams and shallow ponds. Distinct for their dark olive coloration, vertical side bars, and orange-tinted fins, these fish typically weigh less than half a pound. Anglers can find them throughout several Georgia river basins, including the Ocmulgee, Oconee, Altamaha, Suwannee, and Savannah.

“Maybe hearing about that state record tie for spotted sunfish fired up some folks to land a new record – and we love to see it,” said Scott Robinson, WRD Chief of Fisheries. “Are you the next state record holder? Georgia offers incredible angling opportunities. Let’s Go Fish Georgia!”

Support Conservation: Buy a Fishing License. Georgia anglers play a key role in fisheries conservation. License purchases help fund research, maintain public fishing areas, and more. Get yours today at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.