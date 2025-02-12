New State Record Yellow Perch Caught in Chesapeake Division by Baltimore County Angler

Thomas Dembeck Jr. with his state record yellow perch. Photo by Lee Haile, used with permission by Maryland DNR.

Angler Breaks 1979 Record with 2.3-Pound Catch in Lower Susquehanna River

February 11, 2025 – Thomas Dembeck Jr. of Hydes has set a new state record for yellow perch (Perca flavescens) in Maryland’s Chesapeake division, as recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

On February 7, Dembeck landed a remarkable 2.3-pound, 16-inch yellow perch while fishing in the tidal waters of the lower Susquehanna River. Utilizing a double-jig rig in about 50 feet of water, he was fishing with a light spinning rod and ten-pound test braided line. His catch surpassed the previous record of 2.2 pounds, held since November 21, 1979, by Niles Pethel.

The fish was weighed on a certified scale at Gibby’s Seafood in Lutherville, with its species confirmed by DNR recreational fisheries coordinator Erik Zlokovitz.

A lifelong yellow perch enthusiast since the 1960s, Dembeck was initially surprised by the size of his catch. “I thought it was just a double-header of small fish,” he recalled, only to be astonished when he reeled in what he described as a “big yellow submarine.” His friend, Lee Haile—who holds the current state record for chain pickerel in the nontidal division—helped net the fish, realizing they might have set a new state record.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources maintains state records across four divisions: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive. Anglers believing they have a potential record catch should download and complete a state record application and contact 443-569-1398 for further guidance. To preserve weight, it is recommended that potential record fish be kept in ice water until they can be officially weighed and certified.

