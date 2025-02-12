New State Record Yellow Perch Caught in Chesapeake Division by Baltimore County Angler

Angler Breaks 1979 Record with 2.3-Pound Catch in Lower Susquehanna River

February 11, 2025 – Thomas Dembeck Jr. of Hydes has set a new state record for yellow perch (Perca flavescens) in Maryland’s Chesapeake division, as recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

On February 7, Dembeck landed a remarkable 2.3-pound, 16-inch yellow perch while fishing in the tidal waters of the lower Susquehanna River. Utilizing a double-jig rig in about 50 feet of water, he was fishing with a light spinning rod and ten-pound test braided line. His catch surpassed the previous record of 2.2 pounds, held since November 21, 1979, by Niles Pethel.

The fish was weighed on a certified scale at Gibby’s Seafood in Lutherville, with its species confirmed by DNR recreational fisheries coordinator Erik Zlokovitz.

A lifelong yellow perch enthusiast since the 1960s, Dembeck was initially surprised by the size of his catch. “I thought it was just a double-header of small fish,” he recalled, only to be astonished when he reeled in what he described as a “big yellow submarine.” His friend, Lee Haile—who holds the current state record for chain pickerel in the nontidal division—helped net the fish, realizing they might have set a new state record.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources maintains state records across four divisions: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive. Anglers believing they have a potential record catch should download and complete a state record application and contact 443-569-1398 for further guidance. To preserve weight, it is recommended that potential record fish be kept in ice water until they can be officially weighed and certified.