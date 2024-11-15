New Super Reef Completed: A Boost for Louisiana’s Coastline!

We’re thrilled to announce that the South Timbalier Block 63 Reef is now complete! This project, part of CCA Louisiana’s REEF Louisiana Program, saw collaboration from LDWF, Chevron, danos, and Reefmaker. 🐟🌱

The new reef comprises 36 “Super Reefs” designed by Reefmaker, constructed to mimic natural structures and provide essential habitats for marine life. These innovative, pyramid-shaped structures are made of concrete, steel rebar, and limestone rocks, with open windows on each side to allow easy passage for turtles and divers. 🐢🤿

The reef features:

24 pyramids standing 8 feet tall in the western section

12 pyramids soaring 15 feet tall in the eastern section

This marks the first CCA REEF Louisiana project utilizing “Super Reef” materials, and it’s just the beginning. Together, we’re fostering thriving underwater habitats to support Louisiana’s marine ecosystem.

Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries