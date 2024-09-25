New Texas State Record Set with 71-Pound Smallmouth Buffalo in Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — A remarkable new Texas state record has been set in Lady Bird Lake with the catch of a 71-pound Smallmouth Buffalo. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced the achievement on social media, recognizing angler Austin Anderson, who made the impressive catch on June 10 using a rod and reel. The fish was released back into the lake, allowing it to continue growing.

In recognition of his accomplishment, Anderson earned several awards, including the Big Fish Award, Water Body Record, Water Body Catch-and-Release Record, and the State Catch-and-Release Record.

TPWD encourages anglers to report their catches and provides a detailed list of record catches across the state. More information on fishing records and fishing spots is available online.