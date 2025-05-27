Night Snorkel in a Crystal Clear Florida River

After a big rainstorm, my friend Nick and I set out to explore one of Florida’s spring-fed rivers at night. The weather ended up being fantastic, and we saw an amazing array of wildlife and aquatic plants. It’s always refreshing to see some of Florida’s springs still lush with submerged aquatic vegetation as groundwater contamination from agricultural runoff threatens many of them with nitrogen pollution (which in turn leads to algae blooms and the springs looking murky and gross). But so far this system has proven resilient and is in relatively good health. Hope you enjoy coming along for the ride!