North Carolina Man Catches Massive 212-Pound Tuna On A Jet Ski

For most fishermen, landing a bluefin tuna is a career-defining achievement. For Hunter Hicks, a 15-year veteran of the Outer Banks and a professional mate for Longer Days Sportfishing, it became the “worst fight” of his life. On Easter Sunday 2026, Hicks redefined the limits of personal watercraft fishing by catching a massive 212-pound, 70-inch bluefin tuna while solo on a Jet Ski.

A Solo Mission

The adventure wasn’t originally intended to be a solo act. Hicks had planned to head out at 3:00 AM with a friend, but when his partner failed to wake up, Hicks decided to brave the Atlantic alone.

About 10 miles offshore from Oregon Inlet, the water erupted with life. Hicks initially hooked what he estimated to be a 500-pound tuna, but the giant “spit the hook.” Undeterred, he cast again and hooked the 212-pound “beast” that would take him on an grueling multi-hour journey.

The Fight of a Lifetime

Without a traditional fishing boat’s stability, Hicks was forced to battle the tuna using raw strength and grit.

No Safety Net: He fought the fish solo, without a fighting belt or a rod holder to assist him.

The “Mike Tyson” Effect: Hicks later described the struggle as “kind of like fighting Mike Tyson… but losing”.

Physical Toll: The intensity was so great that Hicks suffered bruises across his body and was unable to move or open his arm for two days following the catch.

“I knew if I would have let go of that fish, nobody would have believed me.” — Hunter Hicks

The Nerve-Wracking Return

Once the fish was subdued, the challenge was far from over. Hicks had to gaff the tuna, secure it with a mouth rope, and tow it nearly 10 miles back to shore.

As land disappeared from view, the situation grew tense. Without a chart plotter or GPS, and with his phone battery dwindling, Hicks—a self-described “waterman”—relied on his instincts to navigate back to the beach.

A Hero’s Welcome

Upon reaching the shore, Hicks was greeted by a crowd of roughly 30 people who gathered to witness the rare sight of a massive tuna being towed by a Jet Ski. To transport the prize home, the team used a unique method: they slid the 70-inch fish into a surfboard bag filled with ice.

While the physical recovery took days, Hicks says he wouldn’t trade the experience for anything, though he admitted he wishes someone had been there to share the “fishing high” of the moment.