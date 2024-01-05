November on Cherokee!

By Perry Hensley

Well, November is in the books as far as the East TN Crappie Club Tournament goes. JD Dyer and I were able to break the top ten against some of this region’s best crappie anglers, as always. We would like to thank our sponsors—Slab Happy Lures, The Angler Magazine, Mammoth Campground and RV Park and Artistic Printers. We appreciate your support.

Cherokee Lake Tournament Results

East TN Crappie Club held its 3rd tournament of the year on Saturday Nov 18th, 2023. We had a great turnout with 16 boats entering the event, especially for the opening day of deer season. We were blessed with mild temps and a beautiful day to be on the lake. All anglers who entered the event were able to catch and weigh fish. Anglers reported catching fish in a lot of different manners, however the top two teams reported catching their fish on structures in depths of 20 to 30 ft of water.

The baits the used were BoneHead Tackle Stump Bugs in Blue Ice and Nightstick. Crappie Magnet in Sho Nuff and Black/Chartreuse. Also, SLAB HAPPY LURES in Polliwog.

–The Winner of the event, with a 7 fish bag of 9.13 lbs., was Matt Xenos. Congrats sir on the great bag!

–In second, with a 7 fish bag of 8.47, was the team of Scott Bunch and Rusty Proffitt. Good showing gentlemen!

–Rounding out the money in third was LaRue Isom, with a 7 fish limit totaling 8.25 lbs. Nice sack sir!

–Winner of the Sniper Marine LLC big fish pot, with a 1.65 lb. slab, was Jesse Mayes. Nice fish Jesse!

Thanks to Sniper Marine for sponsoring the big fish. Taking home the ACC Crappie Stix roll the dice prize of two brand new rods was Chris Sims and partner Josh Sims. Enjoy the new rods guys! Thanks to ACC for sponsoring our club and providing the rods.

Congrats to everyone who fished in the tournament and thank you all for showing up. Our next event will be held on Ft Loudon Lake on December 9th out of the Ish Creek boat ramp. Registration will be from 6:30 to 7:00. See everyone there!

As always God bless and tight lines, Perry Hensley.