For Immediate Release

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Regulations Threaten Financial Liveliehood of N. C. and S. C. Charter Captains and Fishing Guides.

Two charter fishing captains, one from Shallotte, North Carolina, and one from Little River, S. C., expressed their disgust with the over-regulation of recreational fishing in North Carolina. “The over-regulation of fishing in North Carolina is damaging our fishing populations in South Carolina,” said Scotty Lambert, a charter captain and owner of Little River Fishing Fleet. Insert pic 1 Scotty Lambert, Little River Fishing Fleet.

“Anglers from all over North Carolina are overcrowding us in South Carolina because they are prohibited from catching trout, flounder, and have restrictive daily limits of 3 fish per day, on Blue Fish, in North Carolina” he added. Josh Reynolds, of Maverick Charters, in Shallotte, N. C., said he doubts the accuracy and legitimacy of the North Carolina data used to prohibit fishing in North Carolina.

“I fish just about 365 days a year,” he said. “I see an abundance of sea trout, flounder and Blue Fish every day. The over-regulation is killing me financially,” he added. “I have had to target Sheepshead in order to stay alive financially, and the over-regulation in the other species is causing a decline of the Sheepshead population because that is the only fish anglers can keep,” he added. Both charter captains were exhibiting their businesses at Daves Outpost, in Sunset Beach, N. C. , in the fifth annual South Brunswick celebration of recreational fishing.” Greg Bloom and Fletcher Frink, the executives of Daves Outpost, expressed their concern about the negative economic effects the over-regulation of fishing in North Carolina is having on the charter fishing business.

“We hold our event to promote the local recreational fishing industry in Southern Brunswick County,” said Frink. “We are trying to do whatever we can to help the charter captains survive, by hosting this event,” he added. Over 50 small businesses exhibited at the event, held on April 6, 2025. One of the small businesses at the event was Griffin Canady, the owner of Watermans Choice, an oyster farming operation, located AT Topsail Beach, N. C.“I worked for 6 years with state environmental agencies before I started my oyster farm,” Canady said. “I know first hand the beneficial effects our oyster farm has on the local marine environment, and can see the habitat improving to vibrant areas from the dead zones before we started farming area,” he said.

The event drew about 1000 visitors.

“I love North Carolina, and love the people who fish with me,” said Reynolds. “I cannot understand why the State Government is intent on harming my business with over-regulation” he added.

About Little River Fishing Fleet. We have 4 boats and full crews to do both inshore and offshore fishing. We accommodate whatever type of fishing our anglers desire. https://cptscottysfishingcharters.com

About Maverick Charters. We fish intercoastal creeks and target trophy Sheepshead. 910 477 3222.

About Daves Outpost. We are a full service one-stop shop for all your fishing needs. We have our own shrimp boat and feature live shrimp and minnows on a daily basis.

https://davesoutpost.com/store-info. 910 579 2016.