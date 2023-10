Thursday October 5th – 6pm till 10pm, 36th Annual Orlando CCA Banquet and Auction, Hosted at Winter Park Event Center. Open bar all evening, dinner, silent auction, raffles and “Live Auction” to follow dinner. Please join us with friends or family for a great evening to support CCA and all they do to protect anglers’ rights and conservation efforts. Visit www.ccaflorida.org/chapter/orlando or contact Mandy Tuckus at mtuckus@ ccaflorida.org