Saturday October 8th – Noon till 4pm Gumbo Wars – Private Charity Event, Hosted at Fish on Fire Restaurant. Up to 20 cooking teams will be there to compete for the “Best Gumbo”. Tickets must be purchased in advance and attendance is limited. $45 per person gets you entry to the private charity event, all the gumbo you care to taste, live entertainment, and a Gumbo Wars t-shirt. This is a change from past years – visit Gumbowars.com for info. Lots of family fun, gates open at Noon, tasting and voting from 1pm – 4pm, awards to follow plus live music from Gypsy Elise. Proceeds go to local youth fishing organizations. Advance ticket purchase only, no tickets at the gate – visit Gumbowars.com.