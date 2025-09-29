October’s Opportunities

By: Capt. Dave Stephens

The fishery in Southwest Florida is known for its red fish, and this year is looking to be one that will not disappoint. Over the past couple of weeks, the red fish fishery has been very good. We have been doing very well on the higher tides, fishing points with good tidal flow. It does not matter on tide direction as much as height. If the water is up the fish are hungry and as the water gets lower the bars or potholes have been producing really well, especially the bars with oyster humps or deep cuts in them. Also, on the lower water reds will follow schools of mullet. While mullet are vegetarians, they stir up the bottom and forage that reds feed on. Live baits such as pilchards and pin fish have been the baits of choice. If you like to toss around some artificials? Baits such as gold spoons are hard to beat, also soft plastics are a good go-to. Another option is cut bait such as lady fish and mullet. We have still been having good success at putting some really nice tarpon to the boat. Most of these fish have been hanging outside of large schools of herring, or lady fish schools. Getting an early start will help to locate rolling fish in the calm waters. This is a hard time of year to beat, so get out there and see what awaits.