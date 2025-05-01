Offshore Fishing Report By: Capt. Joshua Taylor

Spring Bites are Hot!

Spring has sprung, and the Gulf of America is serving up some epic offshore fishing! Whether you’re after Gag Grouper, Hogfish, Mangrove Snapper or Spanish Mackerel, now’s the time to get on the water. Here’s the latest on what’s biting and how to catch them.

Gag Grouper: Feeding Frenzy

Gag Grouper are fired up and feeding aggressively in 30 to 60 feet of water, especially around rock piles, ledges and hard bottom areas. The structure is key, and you can get away with a lighter tackle on the natural bottom.

Best Setup:

1. Rod/Reel: 4000 to 5000 size spinning reel, heavy action rod

2. Line: 20 to 50-pound braid, 30 to 50-pound fluorocarbon leader

3. Hook: 3/0 to 8/0 circle hook, sized based on bait

Bait: Live pilchards and pinfish are top choices. Adjust your hook size to match the bait for better hookups.

Hogfish: Light Tackle Delicacy

Hogfish are hitting well in 40 to 70 feet, especially on limestone patches and ledges. These fish have keen eyesight, so stealth is crucial. Use a hogball jig tipped with live shrimp for a natural presentation.

Best Setup:

1. Rod/Reel: Medium-light spinning rod, 2500 to 4000 size reel

2. Line: 15 to 20-pound fluorocarbon leader

3. Bait: Live or cut shrimp

Pro Tip: A lighter leader helps avoid spooking these wary fish.

Mangrove Snapper: Steady Action

Mangrove snappers are feeding aggressively in 30 to 50 feet, particularly around wrecks and reefs. A Carolina Rig or hogball jig with 15 to 20-pound fluorocarbon leader is ideal.

Best Setup:

1. Rod/Reel: Medium action spinning rod, 2500 to 4000 size reel

2. Bait: Live threadfin, pilchards, or cut sardines

Pro Tip: Heavy chumming draws snapper higher in the water column, boosting your hookup ratio.

Spanish Mackerel: Sporadic but Active

Spanish Mackerel are moving in, but they’re still hit-or-miss. Chumming with live pilchards will get them fired up. Use long shank hooks (1/0 to 2/0) to prevent cut-offs from sharp teeth. As the water starts warming to that magical 70-degree mark, Mackerel will push strongly inside the bay and surrounding areas.

Best Setup:

1. Rod/Reel: Medium-fast action, 2000 to 4000 series reel

2. Line: 30-pound leader, wire for added protection

Spring Tips and Tricks

Ideal conditions include a light east wind for smoother drifts. Use solunar tables to plan your trips around major feeding times. When using shrimp, expect a variety of reef species, including grunts—keep the big ones, as they’re excellent table fare!

Spring fishing is on fire—get out there and enjoy the action! Tight lines!