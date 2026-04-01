Offshore Nearshore Report By; Capt. Frank Hutchko

Nearshore: The hogfish bite is still going strong. We are still finding fish at depths of 50 to 65 feet. Live or dead shrimp, along with light tackle, a 20 to 30-pound leader, and knocker rigs or Hogball jigs, are doing the trick. Tying a dropper loop hook 12 to 16 inches above will help produce better bites on mangroves, grunts, and porgies. Hard, rocky bottom or ledge tops seem to be holding the fish right now.

There’s also plenty of gag grouper in the shallow water to keep ya busy while waiting on that hog to bite! We recently had the Precision Marine group out, and the bite could not have been better! We caught 38 hogfish in total, keeping our 20-boat limit!

Offshore: We haven’t been out deep in a while with the grouper closure past 120 feet. But there’s plenty of big red grouper in that 85 to 120-foot range. Live pinfish/squirrelfish have been our choice of baits. Bounce around till you find them.

Don’t sit on a dead spot too long, as the hot bite could be on your next move! There are plenty of tasty lane snapper, vermillion, and triggerfish now open as of March 1st! The weather is finally warming up, and water temps not too long ago in the 50s are now creeping up to the upper 60s.