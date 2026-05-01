Offshore Nearshore Report By: Capt. Frank Hutchko

Nearshore: The Hogfish bite remains decent in 45 to 70 feet right now on hard bottom and the tops of ledges. Simple knocker rigs or hog ball jigs with shrimp are doing the trick.

The Spanish mackerel and kingfish have arrived, and we are finding them under the birds and around bait balls in 15 to 25 feet of water. A good old Drone spoon on a planer has been hot!

Offshore: The red grouper bite has been good in 120 to 145 feet, with lane snapper on just about every spot. So, dead-sticking a grouper rod while bailing lanes is a good way to load the boxes. Our for-hire American red snapper dates were just announced, and we will be targeting ARS and grouper from June 1st through October 25th! Definitely an extended season this year, so get your dates booked with us before prime spots are gone.