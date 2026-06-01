Offshore Nearshore Report By: Capt. Frank Hutchko

AMERICAN RED SNAPPER and GROUPER are in full swing right now. June 1st kicked off our prime-time offshore season, and we are finding good amounts of red snapper and grouper in 130 to 200 feet using 6 to 8-ounce egg weights and 6 feet of 80-pound leader.

Sardines/threadfins and live pinfish are the ticket. A flat line down in that 75 to 100-foot range can be deadly on those bigger midwater fish. This setup on a stout spinning rod can be deadly and a super fun bite. Putting a flat line stinger rig floating out the back 100 feet, and this time of year, blackfins, wahoo, and mahi are the best bets for a bonus fish! Slow-pitch jigging has become a super-hot method for catching fish when they are finicky!

The red grouper bite continues to be good in the same 140 to 200-foot depths, and the scamp grouper have been chewing, and it’s always a fun, exciting fish to see boatside! Get out there and bend some rods, or give us a call for a private charter, or jump on our very popular SPLIT TRIP ( shared ) Charter group!