Offshore Nearshore Report By: Capt. Frank Hutchko

Nearshore: Hogfish are still around and plentiful! We are seeing good numbers of keeper hogs (14 inches to the fork) in 45 to 70 feet. Hogball jigs or knocker rigs on the bottom with live or dead shrimp will get it done! The mangoes have also started to chew on ledges and structure in that same depth, so with plenty of grunts/porgies/hogs and mangoes, those 15 to 20-mile trips can be very productive right now.

Offshore: Red snapper is the target right now, and boy are they thick! 140 feet on out to 225 feet, we have pretty much found them everywhere! Usual pinfish on a grouper rig on the bottom, and our mid-water flat line suspended 30 feet off the bottom has been wrecking those bigger mid-water ARS. Don’t forget a top-water flat-line stinger rig heaved out the back and just hanging out back there–we like a small ballyhoo on our flat line.

The blackfins are showing up in good numbers, and a wahoo is never out of the question! Cover all depths! The red grouper bite is still really good and should only get better! We have also seen a lot of big gag grouper on recent trips and are releasing them till they open on September 1st, but getting our spots dialed in! We are looking forward to a great extended red snapper season this year, and if you’re looking to get offshore with us! Give us a call; we will get your date booked!