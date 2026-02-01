Offshore/Nearshore Report By: Capt. Frank Hutchko

Cold Fronts Bring the Bacon

Nearshore: The nearshore hogfish bite is on fire right now in 50-70 feet! Look for the topside of ledges or hard bottom. The 1/4 oz. – 3 oz. knocker rigs or hogfish jig are doing the trick…shrimp-shrimp-shrimp – that’s our bait of choice to catch these great-eating hog snappers! You gotta weed through the gray snappers and gag grouper, but the hogs will come! Get that bait on the bottom…let it sit…line tight and wait for the bite.

Offshore: The African pompano bite is ready to kick off in 150-225 feet of water – look for them on the wrecks and springs. With red grouper open all year, there’s plenty to catch and stock your freezer!

Capt. Frank Hutchko, owner of SkirtChaser Charters, a 21-year veteran-owned business, specializes in offshore fishing charters running out of Johns Pass/Madeira Beach, FL. Trips range from 4-12 hours and go out from 15-150 miles on their beautiful, fast 36’ Yellowfin. They have won the “Best of Florida” 4 years running and help locals and vacationers make memories that last a lifetime!

