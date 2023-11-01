Old Salt 30th Anniversary Fall King Of The Beach Tournament & Festival November 9-11, 2023

Have you ever tournament fished? If you have then you know what the “King of the

Beach” is and if you haven’t and always wanted to, it is the best tournament in town.

This fall we are celebrating our 30th Anniversary on Veteran’s Day Weekend! We are

super excited that all the proceeds from this event will benefit Veteran Charities. There

are all kinds of new fun activities at the festival like FIREWORKS and live music. For the

tournament, we are making last place (30th place) $5,000. So everyone has a chance to

win big money.

There are 3 main reasons to fish the King …

• LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: The Old Salts have made the competition one of the

most fair to ALL levels of fisherman. They implement a 30 mile boundary to

ensure any size boat can compete. They also offer extra places to single engine

vessels. There are also no intimidating check outs or shotgun starts.

• OVER 60 PLACES TO WIN: The tournament has 6 divisions: Overall, Single

Engine, Spanish Mackerel, Traveling Angler, Ladies and Youth. Each division has

cash and/or prizes with approximately $250,000 up for grabs.

• LOW ENTRY FEES: You can enter the tournament for as little as $300 which is

almost half the cost of most Kingfish tournaments. So the risk is smaller and at

the same time the rewards are bigger.

The event is so much more than just fishing. It is a 3 day festival with all types of marine

related art & craft vendors, a food festival with local flavor, Friday night is Community

Night with live music and fireworks. “Combining a community food festival and live

music into our tournament seamed natural to us. Fishing is part of our community, so

we welcome all to join us,” says Old Salt President Tom Verdensky.

The event will be held at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex at 200 Rex Place,

Madeira Beach. Find all the info out at oldsaltfishing.org

To find out more information or to register for the tournament, go to www.OldSaltFishing.org

amy@OldSaltFishing.org or call 727-216-6601