Old Salt 30th Anniversary Fall King Of The Beach Tournament & Festival November 9-11, 2023

Have you ever tournament fished? If you have then you know what the “King of the
Beach” is and if you haven’t and always wanted to, it is the best tournament in town.
This fall we are celebrating our 30th Anniversary on Veteran’s Day Weekend! We are
super excited that all the proceeds from this event will benefit Veteran Charities. There
are all kinds of new fun activities at the festival like FIREWORKS and live music. For the
tournament, we are making last place (30th place) $5,000. So everyone has a chance to
win big money.
There are 3 main reasons to fish the King …
• LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: The Old Salts have made the competition one of the
most fair to ALL levels of fisherman. They implement a 30 mile boundary to
ensure any size boat can compete. They also offer extra places to single engine
vessels. There are also no intimidating check outs or shotgun starts.
• OVER 60 PLACES TO WIN: The tournament has 6 divisions: Overall, Single
Engine, Spanish Mackerel, Traveling Angler, Ladies and Youth. Each division has
cash and/or prizes with approximately $250,000 up for grabs.
• LOW ENTRY FEES: You can enter the tournament for as little as $300 which is
almost half the cost of most Kingfish tournaments. So the risk is smaller and at
the same time the rewards are bigger.
The event is so much more than just fishing. It is a 3 day festival with all types of marine
related art & craft vendors, a food festival with local flavor, Friday night is Community
Night with live music and fireworks. “Combining a community food festival and live
music into our tournament seamed natural to us. Fishing is part of our community, so
we welcome all to join us,” says Old Salt President Tom Verdensky.
The event will be held at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex at 200 Rex Place,
Madeira Beach. Find all the info out at oldsaltfishing.org
To find out more information or to register for the tournament, go to www.OldSaltFishing.org, email
amy@OldSaltFishing.org or call 727-216-6601
Old Salt 30th Anniversary Fall King Of The Beach Tournament & Festival November 9-11, 2023
