Old Salt 31st Annual Fall King Of The Beach Tournament & Festival September 7-9, 2024

Looking to get into Tournament Fishing? Well, The King of the Beach is one of the best

tournaments to start with. Ask anyone that fishes it. It is also a great tournament to fish if you

are seasoned angler and tournament fisher.

There are 3 main reasons to fish the King …

• LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: The Old Salts have made the competition one of the most fair

to ALL levels of fisherman. They implement a 30 mile boundary to ensure any size boat

can compete. They also offer extra places to single engine vessels. There are also no

intimidating check outs or shotgun starts.

• OVER 60 PLACES TO WIN: The tournament has 6 divisions: Overall, Single Engine,

Spanish Mackerel, Traveling Angler, Ladies and Youth. Each division has cash and/or

prizes with approximately $300,000 up for grabs. Our single engine division 1st place

prize is a new 200hp Suzuki complete with the repower package valued at over $19,826.

• LOW ENTRY FEES: You can enter the tournament for as little as $300 which is almost

half the cost of most Kingfish tournaments. So the risk is smaller and at the same time

the rewards are bigger.

This fall we are celebrating our 31st Annual and we are keeping it exciting with a more ways to

win . New this year: An Owen & Sons Aluminum Slide On Trailer with 10,000lb capacity valued

at $10,200 for the fish weighed in closest to 20.24lbs. This prize can be won by any team in any

division. Last Spring a kid from our youth division won it!

The event is so much more than just fishing. It is a 3 day festival with all types of marine related

art & craft vendors, a food festival with local flavor, Friday night is Community Night with

fireworks, local food and live music. “Combining a community food festival and live music into

our tournament seamed natural to us. Fishing is part of our community, so we welcome all to

join us,” says Old Salt President Tom Verdensky.

The event will be held at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex at 200 Rex Place, Madeira

Beach. Make sure you visit our website for the latest updates on the tournament from hot

fishing spots to places to stay with boat slips.

The Old Salt Fishing Foundation hosts this semi-annual event to benefit several local charities –

This spring we will be presenting checks to: P.A.R.C., Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation

and our very own Youth Summer Camp Programs.

To find out more information or to register for the tournament, go to www.OldSaltFishing.org, email

amy@OldSaltFishing.org or call 727-216-6601