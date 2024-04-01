Old Salt 31st Annual Spring King Of The Beach Tournament & Festival April 25 – 27, 2024

Have you ever tournament fished? If you have, then you know what the “King of the Beach” is and, if you haven’t and always wanted to, it is the best tournament in town.

This Spring, we are celebrating our 31st annual tournament and we are keeping it exciting with more ways to win and our Free Kids Sea Wall Tournament on Friday night. New this year is a giant new prize–an Owen & Sons Aluminum Slide On Trailer with 10,000lb capacity valued at $10,200 for the fish weighed in closest to 20.24lbs. This prize can be won by any team.

There are 3 main reasons to fish the King;

• LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: The Old Salts have made the competition one of the most fair for ALL levels of fisherman. They implement a 30-mile boundary to ensure any size boat can compete. They also offer extra places to single engine vessels. There are also no intimidating check outs or shotgun starts.

• OVER 60 PLACES TO WIN: The tournament has 6 divisions: Overall, Single Engine, Spanish Mackerel, Traveling Angler, Ladies and Youth. Each division has cash and/or prizes with approximately $250,000 up for grabs. Our single engine division 1st place prize is a new 200hp Suzuki complete with the repower package valued at over $19,826.

• LOW ENTRY FEES: You can enter the tournament for as little as $300, which is almost half the cost of most Kingfish tournaments. So, the risk is smaller and, at the same time, the rewards are bigger. First place overall wins $60,000 guaranteed.

The event is so much more than just fishing. It is a 3-day festival with all types of marine related art & craft vendors, a food festival with local flavor, Friday night is Community Night with a free Kids Fishing Slam and live music. “Combining a community food festival and live music into our tournament seemed natural to us, and fishing is part of our community, so we welcome all to join us,” says Old Salt President Tom Verdensky.

The Kids Seawall Tournament is Friday night. We will have all hands on deck to help the kids fish and measure their catches. We have prizes for each age group, and everyone has a chance to win in our Kids Only Raffle. The first 250 to sign up will get a free Rod/Reel combo.

The event will be held at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex at 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. Make sure you visit our website for the latest updates on the tournament from hot fishing spots to places to stay with boat slips.

The Old Salt Fishing Foundation hosts this semi-annual event to benefit several local charities. This Spring, we will be presenting checks to P.A.R.C., Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation and our very own Youth Summer Camp Programs.

To find out more information or to register for the tournament, go to www.OldSaltFishing.org, email amy@OldSaltFishing.org or call 727-216-6601.