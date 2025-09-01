Madeira Beach, FL
Experience the excitement of the King of the Beach, one of Madeira Beach’s
most beloved events! Join over 500 teams competing for more than $300,000
in cash and prizes as they chase the elusive King Mackerel, aiming to be
crowned the tournament champion. This annual event, a staple for over 30
years, is more than just a fishing tournament—it’s a vibrant festival featuring
live music, delicious local food, marine-themed art and crafts, boat displays,
and a fun-filled kid zone. From Thursday through Saturday, enjoy the
festivities, watch the fish being weighed in, and marvel at the spectacular
fireworks show on Saturday. You don’t have to be a fisherman to enjoy the
fun—this festival is perfect for everyone!
Why should you fish or support this tournament? Whether you’re a
seasoned angler or a greenhorn, this competition offers a level playing field,
low entry fees, and over 60 ways to win. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bond
with family and friends, build camaraderie, and create unforgettable
memories.
Moreover, the Old Salt Fishing Foundation, a dedicated non-profit run entirely
by volunteers, organizes this event to give back to the community. Last spring,
they provided over 600 kids with fishing rods, and last fall, they used proceeds
to aid hurricane victims in Madeira Beach, helping over 60 families rebuild
their lives.
Join us in celebrating community, supporting a great cause, and making
lifelong memories. Visit our website, check Facebook for updates, or contact
us at www.OldSaltFishing.org • amy@OldSaltFishing.org, or 727-201-7777 to
learn more or register. Don’t miss out on this incredible event—be part of the
fun and the community spirit today!
Old Salt 32nd Annual Fall King of the Beach Tournament & Festival November 6-8, 2025
