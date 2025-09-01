Old Salt 32nd Annual Fall King of the Beach Tournament & Festival November 6-8, 2025

Madeira Beach, FL

Experience the excitement of the King of the Beach, one of Madeira Beach’s

most beloved events! Join over 500 teams competing for more than $300,000

in cash and prizes as they chase the elusive King Mackerel, aiming to be

crowned the tournament champion. This annual event, a staple for over 30

years, is more than just a fishing tournament—it’s a vibrant festival featuring

live music, delicious local food, marine-themed art and crafts, boat displays,

and a fun-filled kid zone. From Thursday through Saturday, enjoy the

festivities, watch the fish being weighed in, and marvel at the spectacular

fireworks show on Saturday. You don’t have to be a fisherman to enjoy the

fun—this festival is perfect for everyone!

Why should you fish or support this tournament? Whether you’re a

seasoned angler or a greenhorn, this competition offers a level playing field,

low entry fees, and over 60 ways to win. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bond

with family and friends, build camaraderie, and create unforgettable

memories.

Moreover, the Old Salt Fishing Foundation, a dedicated non-profit run entirely

by volunteers, organizes this event to give back to the community. Last spring,

they provided over 600 kids with fishing rods, and last fall, they used proceeds

to aid hurricane victims in Madeira Beach, helping over 60 families rebuild

their lives.

Join us in celebrating community, supporting a great cause, and making

lifelong memories. Visit our website, check Facebook for updates, or contact

us at www.OldSaltFishing.org • amy@OldSaltFishing.org, or 727-201-7777 to

learn more or register. Don’t miss out on this incredible event—be part of the

fun and the community spirit today!