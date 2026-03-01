Old Salt 33rd Annual Spring King Of The Beach Tournament & Festival April 30 – May 2, 2026

Have you ever tried tournament fishing? If so, you already know about the legendary “King of the Beach.” If you haven’t had the chance yet, this is your moment—this is the best tournament in town!

This spring, we proudly celebrate our 33rd Annual Tournament, and we’re taking the excitement to a whole new level with even more opportunities to win! This year, we’re we have some great prizes to go with the prize money…. Suzuki 300hp engine for Single Engine winner and an Owen & Sons Aluminum Slide On Trailer with a whopping 10,000lb capacity, worth $10,200, awarded to the fish weighed in closest to 20.26 lbs. And guess what? Any team can snag this prize! This prize is winnable from any division, including youth.

Here are three compelling reasons why you simply must fish the King:

**LEVEL PLAYING FIELD:** Thanks to the Old Salts, our competition is one of the fairest for all anglers out there. We maintain a 30-mile boundary to ensure boats of any size can compete, and we provide additional opportunities for single-engine vessels. Plus, forget about intimidating checkouts or shotgun starts—this is all about fun!

**OVER 60 PLACES TO WIN:** With six divisions—Overall, Single Engine, Spanish Mackerel, Traveling Angler, Ladies, and Youth—there’s something for everyone! Each division boasts cash and/or prizes, with approximately $300,000 up for grabs. Our first-place prize for the single-engine division is a stunning new 300hp Suzuki with a repower package valued at over $26,250.

**LOW ENTRY FEES:** You can enter this fantastic tournament for as little as $300—almost half the cost of most Kingfish tournaments! That means less risk for you and far greater rewards. The overall first-place winner will be awarded approximately whopping $50,000!

But wait—this event is about so much more than just fishing. It’s a full-blown 3-day festival featuring a variety of marine-related art and craft vendors, a vibrant food festival showcasing local flavors, and Friday night is Community Night, complete with a free Kids Fishing Slam and live music! “Bringing together a community food festival and live music into our tournament seemed natural to us. Fishing is part of our community, and we warmly welcome everyone to join us,” shares Old Salt President Tom Verdensky.

Don’t forget, the Kids Seawall Tournament is on Friday night! Our team will be ready to assist the kids in fishing and measuring their catches, and we have exciting prizes for each age group. Everyone has a shot at winning in our Kids Only Raffle, and the first 500 sign-ups will receive a free Rod/Reel combo to fish with!

Join us at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex, located at 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. Be sure to visit our website for the latest updates on everything you need to know—from the hottest fishing spots to the best places to stay with your boat! Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience! The Old Salt Fishing Foundation hosts this semi-annual event to benefit several local charities. This spring, we will present checks to P.A.R.C., Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation, and our very own Youth Summer Camp Programs.

To find out more information or to register for the tournament, go to www.OldSaltFishing.org, email amy@OldSaltFishing.org or call 727-216-6601.