One Dead, Five Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Florida Coast

One person is dead and five others are missing after a boat capsized near St. Lucie Inlet, off Florida’s southeast coast, officials said Sunday.

Martin County Fire Rescue reported on X that four people were rescued from the vessel, which was found 22 miles offshore.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for the five missing individuals. According to the Coast Guard’s Seventh District, the vessel capsized on Friday, but the rescue operation only began Sunday after a “good Samaritan reported the incident.”

The four survivors were airlifted to Cleveland South Hospital in Stuart, Florida. One of them sustained serious injuries, officials said.