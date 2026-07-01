Our 250th. By: TJ Shea

Many years ago, a good friend of mine asked what I would be doing for the Fourth of July. I thought about it, unsure, but told him “the usual”: head to some bar or house party and scope out the best fireworks show near me. He was shocked. “You’re not taking one of your boats and rafting up in Clearwater Pass?” he asked. “No, sir,” I replied. Up until that point, I had been avoiding that craziness at all costs, having already made the mistake of being on the water during a Gasparilla Parade years before. You know what they say, fool me once… The Fourth felt like it would be the same: a ton of boats partying all day, chaotically converging in one spot to celebrate, and then (even worse) leaving in the dark to head back to the marina. To me, that all sounded like a recipe for disaster, so I avoided it. But, after a few weeks of pestering from my friend, I gave in and took part in my first Fourth of July flotilla party in the Clearwater Pass. Now I couldn’t imagine doing anything different.

My friend Brian and I had met a few years before. He was a regular on our dive boat and slowly became part of the crew and a good friend. Despite coming from very different backgrounds and beliefs, we connected over our love of fishing, diving, and being on the water. Through this connection, we were able to hear each other’s opinions and respectfully differ on topics without fracturing a great friendship. No matter how strongly we differed on a belief, we never let it immaturely fracture our friendship or a good day on the water.

Reflecting on my friendship with Brian had me thinking about our country today. For the most part, I stay outside the political arena. I don’t feel the need to constantly explain my beliefs, where they fall on the political aisle, and why. I do, however, feel that this country has lost its ability to see both sides of that aisle. With the 250th anniversary of our independence coming up, it seems like everyone from our representatives in D.C. to the average citizen is at odds with one another, fracturing relationships apart rather than celebrating our shared connection of being American.

Being forever an optimist, I truly hope this 250th celebration of our independence can find a way to resonate with people to bring us closer together as a country. I can’t wait to be a part of the anchored-up boats in Clearwater Pass, grills fired up, beverages in hand, partying it up with all kinds of people in the land of the free. All of us, no matter what side of the political spectrum we are on, putting our differences aside and kicking back to watch the great show in the sky above us, proud and fortunate to live in the country we do.