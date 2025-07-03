Pamela Moss Sets World Record with Alabama Bass Catch on Fly

Pamela Moss made record-breaking waves while fishing Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia, on March 13, 2025. She landed a 1.72-kilogram (3-pound, 13-ounce) Alabama bass, earning her the IGFA Women’s 3-kg (6 lb.) Tippet Class World Record for the species. Moss was guided by Dillon Lancaster when the trophy fish struck her fly. Following a brief fight, she successfully landed the bass, weighed it on a certified scale, and released it safely back into the water.

