Pamlico August 2026

Great times are being had on the Neuse River and western Pamlico Sound recently. Up the river, Striper’s have been most active early and late in the evening. Topwater is always a fun way to target them. Speckled trout, slot sized drum, and black drum are all being caught on live shrimp while working past the pinfish. DOA shrimp paired with a popping cork is also a good producer. We can harvest Speckled trout now, but always check size and limit regulations. Tarpon have made a strong appearance on the Neuse, and anglers have been targeting them with both cut bait and artificials as of late. Of course we are entering our “old drum” season. This is our bread and butter fishery with anglers traveling long distances to come target them. Large popping corks paired with your favorite swim bait should draw bites; and of course the tried and true Owen Lupton rig with cut mullet is hard to beat. Old Drum are targeted typically on depth changes in the river, and fishing around bait is always a plus. It’s a great time of year to get on the water, and if you would like to experience a fun trip with friends or family feel free to give me a ring. Get out there and Go get Em’!