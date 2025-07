On January 5, 2025, Pat Hutchinson set a new IGFA Women’s 3-kg (6 lb.) Line Class World Record with a 13.61-kilogram (30-pound) blue catfish caught on the James River in Virginia. The record-setting catfish struck her cut bait, and after a determined 22-minute battle, Pat successfully landed the fish. She weighed it on a certified scale before safely releasing it back into the river.