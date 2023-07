caught this 5lbs Small Mouth Bass in Lake St. Clair.

After fishing for small mouth bass all spring on Lake St Clair in Michigan, my boyfriend and I decided to venture back up and try to reel in some more late in the summer. After what seemed to be a long morning of catching a 2 or 3lber here and there, I was reeling my lure back in when this 5lb small mouth took a bite and made it my PB Small Mouth.