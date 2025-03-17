Peruvian Fisherman Found Alive After Spending 95 Days Lost at Sea!

A Peruvian fisherman who spent 95 days lost at sea has been found alive after surviving on insects, birds, and sea turtles when his food ran out. Máximo Napa Castro, 61, set sail from Marcona, Peru, on Dec. 7, but was pushed off course by bad weather and drifted for months. He survived on rainwater and went 15 days without eating before an Ecuadorian fishing patrol found his boat 680 miles offshore on March 11. Severely dehydrated and in critical condition, Napa Castro said thoughts of his mother and newborn granddaughter kept him going. His family, who never lost hope, expressed gratitude to rescuers, and he has since been hospitalized and discharged in stable condition.