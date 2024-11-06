Peter Fox’s Record Northern Pike

On June 29, 2024, Peter Fox had an extraordinary day fishing out of Brabant Lodge in Northwest Territories, Canada. Using a prop fly, Peter hooked and landed an impressive northern pike after an intense battle. Measuring 110 centimeters on his official IGFA Measuring Device, this catch earned Peter the IGFA All-Tackle Length Fly World Record for the species. After documenting the achievement with some photos, Peter safely released the fish back into the water.
