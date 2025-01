I caught this 32” Redfish in At Picnic Island Park.

This was my first redfish ever and it was a once in a lifetime fish. I was pier fishing at picnic island park all night and wasn’t getting no bites something told me to stay and continue fishing into the day around 11am on 10/16/24 I put a couple whole greenback on a 2ot circle hook and free lined it out at the end of the pier and hooked into this beautiful 32” redfish unfortunately it’s out of season so I had to release it .