Plan Your Fishing Now! Florida Snapper Seasons Announced

Florida’s red snapper season will be 70 days long in 2023 and include both summer and fall dates. In early May, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced what he called the longest combined season since the state took control of red snapper management. The summer season will be 46 days, followed by a 24-day falls snapper season.

“Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World, and the Gulf red snapper season brings anglers from across the country to enjoy our waters,” said Gov. DeSantis. “It is a generational tradition for so many who call Florida home. I am happy that 2023 will be by far the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper.”

Season Dates

The 46-day summer season will begin on June 16 and run through July 31. The 24-day fall season will include all weekends in October and November, Friday–Sunday. See fall season dates below:

October 6–8

October 13–15

October 20–22

October 27–29

November 3–5

November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend)

November 17–19

November 24–26 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)

If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required).

For more information, see GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.