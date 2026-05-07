Plane Simple Wins Bragging Rights, Largest Payout in 2026 Shootout Production vs Custom

Plane Simple, a 77 Spencer run by Capt. Jimmy Werling, earned top team honors in the 2026 Shootout Production vs. Custom, which just concluded at the Abaco Beach Resort in the Bahamas. The team released six blue marlin, five whites and five sailfish to score 3,650 points and a payout of $281,315 for top honors. The 68 teams competing were angling for $1,149,200 in overall prize money. The Plane Simple team members included Jim Jensen, Cody Gunther, Andres Mayorca, Luis Mayorca, Brandon Mueller and Francisco Raffucci.

Marlin Darlin, a 66 Spencer, was second on the leaderboard. Capt. Shay Danzig and his anglers released four blue marlin, five white marlin and 10 sailfish, scoring 3,350 points and $126,055. Third-place honors overall went to Mama Who, an 80 Weaver with Capt. Chucky Moore on the flying bridge. Mama Who released five blues and three whites, good for 2,450 points.

The Shootout is release contest with an allowance for trophy weighed blue marlin. Blue marlin releases score 400 points, white marlin and spearfish 150 and successful sailfish releases earn 100 points each. Angler Clinton Rodamer and Team Valentine (54 Lightning/Capt. Jon Henry) weighed the largest blue, tipping the scales at 566.2 pounds. That catch earned the team a check for $187,425 in optional entry jackpots. Summer Girl (62 Bayliss/Capt. Michael Everly) with Chris Arguedas on the rod, boated a 372-pound blue to claim $80,920 in prize money. Other big money winners included Incognito (58 Weaver/Capt. Kevin McWhorter) and Inconclusive (64 Viking/Capt. Ronnie Fields).

Cloud Nine weighed the heaviest tuna for the week at 65.8 pounds. Cool Breeze was the top mahi winner with a monster bull at 65.4 pounds. Both those categories paid out $48,000 in prize money. There were no qualifying wahoo.

Elaine Jones, fishing on Mama Who, was named the Top Angler and Top Lady Angler, racking up all the boat’s catch. Chris David was cited as the Top Junior Angler, competing on Inconclusive.

The field of 68 teams caught 100 blue marlin, 130 white marlin and 113 sailfish during the three days of fishing.

“It was a week of exciting fishing, with some great scores and a couple quality blues brought in,” said Tournament Director Sherry Santino. “Congratulations to all the teams and a big thank you to our sponsors and host, the Abaco Beach Resort, for making another memorable event possible.”

Skip’s Tournaments has two remaining events for the season: the Custom Shootout May 13-16 and the In & Out Shootout, June 17-20. For more information, please visit: skipstournaments.com