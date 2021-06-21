Playing The Wind

Wind-blown banks are notorious for feeding frenzies, especially in June, when shad hatch. Spawning shad can be spotted by watching for shoreline-feeding birds stacked shoulder to shoulder against the banks. This activity is normally in grass adjacent to deeper water or on clay banks that protrude toward a point. Be like the early bird that gets the shad, or you’ll miss the show.

Throughout the summer, let’s not forget the mayfly hatches, when the wind is also a major player. Wind pushes flies closer to shore, where bream and other bass prey have their own little party. Rafts of mayfly husks also afford shade for almost any aquatic creature that might be a meal. A topwater lure worked through the middle of these rafts can get very exciting.

June and July are prime months for the bream beds that develop near the shoreline. Big bass hang out around these beds to wait on easy meals. Wind and wave action can camouflage your approach to shallow-water beds. Set your Humminbird on side view and look at no more than 50 feet, scanning only the bank side of your search area until multiple scalloped-out impressions are located. When detected, wait several minutes to let the bed settle before using a stealthy approach.

When surface temps are at their maximum in July, August and September, all types of goodies inhabit hydrilla, including freshwater shrimp, attract crayfish, shad, small crappie, bream, and you name it. They are blown close to shore by your friend the wind.