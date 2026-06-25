Port Canaveral & Banana River – July 2026

Fishing is about to blow wide open. Tarpon action started last month and the baitfish pods along the near-coastal waters will attract all of the predators that we like to chase. Tarpon are at the top of this species list. Thousands of adult tarpon will be cruising our Space Coast area beaches in July. These ocean athletes are generally 5 to 6 feet in length and weigh an average of 70 to 130 pounds. If you are ready for a true battle of wills, the “Silver King” will undoubtedly bring the fight to you. The question: Are you up to the task?

Many anglers looking to pick a battle with these fish really don’t understand that this is “the one” and that this class of gamefish is, by far, the most exciting and challenging light tackle adversary we encounter in July. Many of my charter customers over the years have tested their strength and their mental endurance by engaging in hand-to-hand combat with a giant Silver King. Because these fish can be difficult to land, you may consider booking multiple days to chase tarpon in your effort to get a lip grab on one at boatside. I like to use conventional or spinning reels with at least 30- to 50-pound test mainline and leaders in the 60- to 80-pound test range as our lifeline between angler and fish. If this parts…it’s game over.

For those of you that can’t make it out to chase tarpon in July, August can be a really good month to chase them as well.

King mackerel, various types of large coastal sharks, and 20- to 30-pound crevalle jack join the Silver Kings in the near-coastal waters this month, so put on your big boy pants, take some pre-workout powder, get out your can of M-A-N and apply liberally, then make sure you prepare mentally for this clash with a titan. You can book on my website directly or give me a call to get your reservation locked in.

Let’s go catch your next memory!

Capt. Jim Ross

Fineline Fishing Charters

www.FinelineFishingCharters.com

(321) 636-3728