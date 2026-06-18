Port Canaveral & Banana River – June 2026

This June forecast isn’t going to be like any other you have seen from me in the past 15 years. That’s because Florida (actually all of the southeast states) has been granted a special season for red snapper in Atlantic federal coastal waters for the first time in almost two decades. This special season started May 22 and runs through June 20, and then for three consecutive 3-day weekends in October. This is a huge deal for anglers fishing out of Port Canaveral because we have so many red snapper in our waters that we can hardly catch any other species on the reefs right now. Under the old closer, anglers have had to continually release these great tasting fish to try for a different species. It’s been frustrating, to say the least. Now anglers will be able to target them, and this makes everyone in the sportfishing community happy.

Now turning to the inshore bite, tarpon, jack crevalle and king mackerel are the big three that I’ll target this month. All of them can be found along the Canaveral shipping channel. I troll or drift with live menhaden, pilchards or threadfin herring and it usually doesn’t take long to get hooked up. If you happen to get out on the water at dawn you can sometimes get these fish to strike artificial lures as well. The Rapala X-Rap deep or a large 1- to 2-ounce Krocodile silver spoon can work beautifully on all of these species. Just remember, no matter what you fish for make sure to stay well hydrated and bring a lightweight shirt to cover up with. The Space Coast midday sun will melt you in no time without these items.

As always, if you need a charter give me a try. I may have a day or two open this June so that we can go catch your next memory.

Capt. Jim Ross

Fineline Fishing Charters

www.FinelineFishingCharters.com

(321) 636-3728