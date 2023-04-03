Port Canaveral & Banana River – April 2023

PORT CANAVERAL INSHORE: The near-coastal water temperatures are extremely high just outside of the Port Canaveral basins this spring, so cobia may (or may not) be as plentiful as they have been in years past. Only time will tell with this popular species of fish. What is almost a guarantee is a species that I’ve been taking my anglers to target on a regular basis—the snook.

The snook bite has been on fire over the past few weeks around the port and along the beaches. There seems to be no slow-down coming into the month of April. Many of my charter trip customers are catching double-digit numbers of this great tasting gamefish. The slot limit is often tough to hit. This is because you have to catch a snook that measures between 28 and 32 inches (with a pinched tail) in order to keep it. I have found that when you get as many shots as we have been getting on some days, you can normally find at least one fish that you can invite home to put on your plate for dinner.

Tarpon and big bull redfish are also starting to show up this month. Although it is a little early for the large schools of these two species to be here, we are still getting regular shots at them on many days. A variety of sharks from 20 to 100 pounds, black drum, sheepshead, pompano and others round out the list of potential catches that are possible this month for anglers fishing around the central east coast of Florida.

BANANA RIVER LAGOON: Baitfish activity will determine how the Banana River Lagoon fishes this month. If water clarity improves and we see good amounts of pinfish, mullet and glass minnows showing up in this section of our coastal waters, you can bet that speckled trout, redfish, snook and black drum will not be far behind them. Look for the first three species that I mentioned to follow these bait schools up and down the shorelines. If they can find a good ambush point to target these baitfish, then the action should get really good. Rapala topwater plugs like the Skitter Walk in the smaller 08 centimeter size or any of the Saltwater Assassin 4- to 6-inch sea shad rigged on a 1/8 to 1/4 ounce jig head will be very good lures to try. One of my favorites when targeting larger snook, reds and trout is the all-new 5-inch size sea shad—called the “Artimis Shad”—in the Houdini or Green Hornet color options. This is a slightly larger baitfish profile that I have normally used in the past, but I really like the way it swims and the bigger fish it catches. Black drum will be roaming the flats and edges of the drop offs and spoil islands. Some of these fish will run into the 15- to 20-pound range. They are best targeted with a live shrimp on a split shot and 2/0 sized circle hook rig, or 1/8th ounce Saltwater Assassin “Boodah” jig head. Anglers may find even larger drum under the bridges in this portion of the lagoon. Cut crab will normally work best for the bridge drum.

Overall, this is a fantastic month to get out and catch some fish. If you are looking to go fishing, please give me a call or check my website for available dates. I would love to get you out to catch your next memory!

Capt. Jim Ross

Fineline Fishing Charters

www.FinelineFishingCharters.com

(321) 636-3728