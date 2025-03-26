Port Canaveral & Banana River – April 2025

Everyone is excited about the possible list of species that can be found in and around the entrance to Port Canaveral this month. Anglers can expect to catch snook, tripletail, redfish, sheepshead, black drum, pompano, and a variety of medium to large shark species. Let’s keep things simple and look at the first five species listed.

When I have my charter clients out fishing for these species, I find that a medium-sized live shrimp on a sliding sinker rig, knocker rig, or ¼-ounce jig head is a great option. The snook can get a little picky, so a live baitfish like a croaker, menhaden, mullet or pinfish can often make them less stubborn if the shrimp doesn’t work on them. Fish near the jetty rocks for the snook, redfish, sheepshead and black drum.

The pompano will usually sit around the second sand bar or just outside of the surf break somewhere along the beach. I like to fish rip currents (outward bound flowing water from the shoreline) and cast near these flows for them.

For tripletail, try to find any type of floating structure like buoys, sargasso weed, shoreline grass, boards, or any other type of trash that is floating and you will most likely find one hiding under it.

Anglers targeting shark can use chunk baits along the near-coastal waters north and south of the shipping channel. You may also find them feeding aggressively near bait pods, where they can be enticed to striking topwater plugs or live baits.

Diversity describes the fishing around the Port this month, so get out there and get after them. If you need help, you can always book a fishing trip with me and we’ll go try to catch your next memory.