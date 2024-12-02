Port Canaveral & Banana River – December 2024

A drop in ocean temperatures will bring a variety of fish species into Canaveral Bight this month. Cobia, tripletail, snook, bull redfish, bull whiting, bluefish, flounder and Spanish mackerel can all be found along these nearshore waters as cold fronts push them south at this time of the year. Most of these fish will strike live shrimp, pilchards or mud minnows on a sliding siker or knocker rig. A 1/2- to 3/4-ounce sized jig head is another good way to rig these baits, especially for the flounder and tripletail. If you want to specifically target the larger redfish that can often be found schooling in the bight this month, try using chunk baits. Artificial lures like Rapala’s X-Rap lipped diving plugs and Krocodile spoons can often work well when targeting the bluefish, Spanish mackerel and jack. If large bait pods are present, this is where you will find most of the cobia and bull reds.

The days between cold fronts when the weather starts to calm are usually best, so get out there when the winds are coming out of the west or north and have a blast this month.

Capt. Jim Ross

Fineline Fishing Charters

www.FinelineFishingCharters.com

(321) 636-3728