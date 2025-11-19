Port Canaveral & Banana River – December 2025

It’s a fantastic month to fish the Port Canaveral area. I’m looking forward to guiding my fishing charter customers on days when the weather will allow us to get outside of the Port because there are usually plenty of fish. Snook season closes on the 15th, but we can usually catch them all month. Other species we usually get shots at include sheepshead, pompano, whiting, bluefish, tripletail, and huge redfish. There are a few other species as well, and this makes for a great mixed bag of fish on most days. Live shrimp are the number one bait to use for most of these fish species. I also have my anglers casting a myriad of artificial lures at times when the fish are feeding aggressively. Pompano jigs, goofy jigs, spoons, and Rapala lipped diving plugs are top producers for most of the species we target—even the reds and snook on some days. The Rapala X-Rap 08 and 10 size plugs in a black or green back are enthusiastically eaten by the bluefish, Spanish mackerel, jacks and ladyfish.

Remember that on the day of the cold front, you will get a window that is usually great fishing just prior to the front passing through. Expect the next day of fishing to be slow. On the second or third day after the front it usually becomes a “slay-fest” as the temperatures warm. The fish that haven’t eaten for a day or two normally go on a feeding frenzy. Time this correctly and you can have one of the best fishing days of your life.

Give a fishing charter a try if you want to get out and experience some of this fantastic action. I would love to teach you some of my special techniques that will improve your catch ratio.

Let’s go catch your next memory!