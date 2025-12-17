Port Canaveral & Banana River – January 2026

Wow!!! It has been a phenomenal winter for us while fishing around the Port Canaveral waters. We are hoping that January will be no different. Black drum, sheepshead and redfish have been stacking up in the deeper sections of our local lagoons so far this year. As we move into what is typically the coldest month of the year, the fishing usually stays really good for these different species.

In January, the bigger black drum that run 30 to 60-pounds begin schooling in the deeper sections of our Space Coast lagoon waters. Get ready for a true light-tackle battle on these incredibly tough fish.

Whiting and pompano should be striking sand fleas and fresh cut or small live shrimp on 1/4- to 3/8-ounce jig heads. Thes fish usually school up outside the surf break in the Canaveral Bight area. On some days we find drum schooling along the outer sandbars and troughs in this area as well. Small “goofy” style jigs in pink, orange or chartreuse will get these fish to strike. This is especially noticeable between cold fronts when a warming trend seems to make them more aggressive. Bluefish will be another popular sport fish that anglers can target by casting or trolling Rapala X-Rap lures in the 8- or 10-centimeter sizes.

If our water temperatures stay above 68 degrees expect cobia and tripletail to be available. These “usual suspects” get our drags screaming and often get invited home to join us for dinner.

If you’re looking for a fun day out on the water January can be just what you’ve been waiting for. Give me a call so that we can find a day to get out on the water and catch your next memory.