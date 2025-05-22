Port Canaveral & Banana River – June 2025

WOW!!!! That’s what I have to say about the awesome fishing that took place in May and will continue in June around the Port Canaveral area.

Tarpon are running the beaches and these 70- to 150-pound class gamefish are looking for something to eat. These fish are some of the biggest and baddest fish that we tangle with each year. Many of my charter customers love to test their strength and mental endurance by engaging in hand-to-hand combat with a monster “silver king.” Some even like to pull on multiple fish per day. The tarpon are always willing to give 100%, so don’t think you’re going to have a tarpon just roll over and play nice. They will test you in every possible way they can. Conventional or spinning reels with at least 30- to 50-pound test mainline and leaders in the 60- to 80-pound test range are our lifeline between angler and fish. If this parts it’s game over.

For those of you that can’t make it out to chase tarpon in June—I’ve got a spoiler alert—July is usually a really good month to chase these ocean athletes as well, so give me a call or email and let’s go check that big bruiser tarpon off your bucket list. It’s your turn to catch a memory!