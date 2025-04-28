Port Canaveral & Banana River – May 2025

May is a fantastic month to fish in the Port Canaveral area. Although I will be running my fishing charters in the Islamorada section of the Florida Keys this month chasing permit, bonefish and tarpon, anglers fishing the waters around Canaveral will find plenty of great fish to target.

The insane snook bite we have experienced throughout March and April should continue through the end of this month. Snook are prone to strike live baits much more readily than artificial lures along the beaches, jetties and docks. Live shrimp, croaker, spot, mullet, pinfish and menhaden will usually get their attention. Most of these fish are slightly over the slot limit, but if you like catching big snook, now is the time to go.

Tarpon schools will begin to show up along the beaches following menhaden (a.k.a. pogie) pods that are migrating up the coast. Schools of big jack crevalle, multiple types of sharks, and even a few smaller species like pompano and whiting will be possible for anglers fishing on the beach or just outside of the surf break. Expect more of the same with even more tarpon showing up in June, but that’s a fishing forecast for next month’s edition of this magazine.

May is time for you to get out here and catch your next memory!