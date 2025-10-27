Port Canaveral & Banana River – November 2025

November will provide anglers with a plethora of opportunities. The cooler temperatures will bring new players into our fishing game, and anglers will be able to pick and choose what they would like to target. Bluefish, Spanish mackerel, pompano and tripletail will join the usual suspects (snook, redfish and tarpon) along our coastal waters. These new species are generally very easy to target with lures like the Rapala X-Rap or 1/2 ounce crocodile spoons. Troll or cast these along the beaches where mullet or glass minnow schools are found and you should feel the bite of a Spanish or bluefish rather quickly. For the pompano, try using sand fleas, and the tripletail will normally strike live shrimp or small baitfish like fingerling mullet or pilchard on a light jig head near floating debris and buoys. Of course, redfish, snook and tarpon will still be available for big game anglers that like a good tug-of-war challenge.

In the Banana River, black drum will join the speckled trout, snook, baby tarpon and redfish we’ve been catching on the lagoon flats. These drum love to eat live shrimp or cut crab. The other species will strike topwater lures, Saltwater Assassin soft plastic jerk baits, and Assassin 4-inch sea shad tails as they search for a meal near mangrove covered shorelines and docks in these intracoastal waters.

The November weather is great, and the fish are happy so it’s time to get out and get your rod bent. If you need help finding any of these fish species, please feel free to book a charter with me and we’ll get out there to catch your next memory!