Port Canaveral & Banana River – October 2023

October is usually one of the best months of the year to fish inside and outside of Port Canaveral. The fall mullet run should be in full swing and, depending on the amount of cool weather we get (hopefully just a little bit), it should be a great month for anglers targeting snook, tarpon, tripletail, jack crevalle, redfish, and Spanish mackerel. These species will be following the schools of mullet and other baitfish southward along the beaches as they head for their wintering grounds in south Florida. Look for baitfish “showering” as they run from these predators when the action in the surf zone heats up. The best areas are usually from in front of the Delta Pads southward to the tip of the Cape, and from Patrick Air force base to Melbourne Beach. In these areas you may also see some king mackerel and sharks joining in on the festivities. Whether you’re standing on the beach, or fishing from a boat, you should find plenty of willing fish to accept your offering. Topwater and lipped diving plugs, Krocodile spoons, and R&R Tackle Co.’s bucktail jigs are popular lure choices to cast in and around the feeding activity.

